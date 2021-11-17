Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.83. 11,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 54,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

SINGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DBS Vickers raised Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

