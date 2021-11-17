Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 3,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 175,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

