Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SNLAY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 3,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

