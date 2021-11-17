SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.89.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

SITC opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

