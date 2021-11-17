Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

