Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of HYHDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.