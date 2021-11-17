Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYHDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

