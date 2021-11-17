Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 928.5% in October

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, an increase of 928.5% from the October 14th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 72.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

