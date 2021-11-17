Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer Buys 19,901 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,809,389. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

