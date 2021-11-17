Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 288.9% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $7.65 million and $12.62 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

SKM is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

