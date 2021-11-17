Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.43.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$39.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.43. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.