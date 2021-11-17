SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 190.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,205 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SM Energy worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.