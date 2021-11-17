SmartCash Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $693,592.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,637.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.56 or 0.07128570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00377405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.00985561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.25 or 0.00397857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00269933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005185 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

