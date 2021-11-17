smARTOFGIVING 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,793.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $11.79 million and $21,793.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00089717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,027.12 or 1.00508320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.69 or 0.07068716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

