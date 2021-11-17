Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $484,531.49

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $484,531.49 and approximately $7,023.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00093420 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

