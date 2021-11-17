Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $1,903,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

