Smaugs NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $270,899.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $270,899.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00089717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,027.12 or 1.00508320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.69 or 0.07068716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

