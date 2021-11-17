SmileDirectClub (SDC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC):

11/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

11/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

