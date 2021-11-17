Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 151.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 215,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

