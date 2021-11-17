Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Snam stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

