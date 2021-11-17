SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.04

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.04 and traded as high as C$34.87. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$34.75, with a volume of 251,417 shares.

SNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 365.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

