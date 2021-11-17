SnowSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.98 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $53,376.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.88 or 0.00014921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

