Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 144.0% in October

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the October 14th total of 87,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 521.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

