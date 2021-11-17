SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.57

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.57 and traded as low as $60.18. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 13,593 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

