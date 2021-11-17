SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

