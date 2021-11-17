Sologenic (SOLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $533.99 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00004457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $533.99 million and $1.19 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 91.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00069029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00088485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.58 or 1.00133921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.51 or 0.07068783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,958,590 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

