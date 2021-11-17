Sonar Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $200,997.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

