Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. 14,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Sonova has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

