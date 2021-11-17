South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJI stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJI. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

