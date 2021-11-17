South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SJI stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.