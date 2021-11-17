S&P Global Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $470.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.18. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

