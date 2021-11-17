SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 132.2% in October

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.36.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $40,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,438 shares of company stock worth $240,489 in the last ninety days. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

