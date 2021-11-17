SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Capitalization of $50,722.53

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $50,722.53 and approximately $30.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,757,066 coins and its circulating supply is 10,522,223 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

