SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

