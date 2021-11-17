SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after buying an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,453. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.