SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,938 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after purchasing an additional 469,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.