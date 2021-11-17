SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after acquiring an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

