Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Shares Up 1.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. 102,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 11,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

