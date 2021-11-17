Spectrecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00181060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00035908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.21 or 0.00505085 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.