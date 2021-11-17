Spectrum Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $33,044.49 and approximately $19.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00379271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

