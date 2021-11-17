Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $231.58

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.58 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 238,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

The stock has a market cap of £968.64 million and a PE ratio of -54.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

