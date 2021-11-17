Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.