Splintershards One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $109.31 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,552,406 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.