Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.11. Spok shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 111,419 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Spok alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spok by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 238.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.