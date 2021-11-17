Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.11. Spok shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 111,419 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.31%.
About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
