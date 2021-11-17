Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SRLP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,397. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.