Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Sprout Social worth $25,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -288.33 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.