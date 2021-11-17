Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.12 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.