Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.85.

NYSE SQ traded down $6.62 on Wednesday, reaching $231.85. 5,173,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,496. Square has a 12 month low of $182.27 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 216.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 5,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

