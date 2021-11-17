St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.