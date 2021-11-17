STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $230.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $62,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

