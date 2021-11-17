Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Up 7.5%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.97. 592,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 851,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.39% of Stable Road Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

