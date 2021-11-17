Stacks Price Hits $2.02 on Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $94.31 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00176259 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00072749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070326 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,945,374 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.